Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.50. 18,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,290,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.