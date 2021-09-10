Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $129.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.04 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $101.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $775.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $759.10 million to $791.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $432.66 million, with estimates ranging from $353.81 million to $511.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 619,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,839. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $56,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

