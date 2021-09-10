FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get FTC Solar alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FTCI. Barclays initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

FTC Solar stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $15,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.