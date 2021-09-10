Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 106,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 757,145 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $31.69.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.