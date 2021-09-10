Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 106,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 757,145 shares.The stock last traded at $32.25 and had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

