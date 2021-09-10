Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.84% of STAG Industrial worth $51,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $736,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.