Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 787,248 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,248 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.83% of SITE Centers worth $58,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.