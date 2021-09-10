Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 249,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 71.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $5,269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Truist decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

XPO stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.