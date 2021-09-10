Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 798,390 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 246.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,390 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Medallia worth $37,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,128,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

