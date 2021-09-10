Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 248,797 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.12% of Livent worth $31,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.