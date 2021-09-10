Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 422,140 shares.The stock last traded at $38.50 and had previously closed at $38.91.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
