Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 422,140 shares.The stock last traded at $38.50 and had previously closed at $38.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

