Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.