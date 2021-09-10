Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.92, with a volume of 6566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

