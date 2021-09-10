Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.92, with a volume of 6566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.
The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.