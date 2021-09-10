Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 201.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

