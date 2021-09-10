Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

