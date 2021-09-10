FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

