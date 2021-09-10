FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $318.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $264.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.