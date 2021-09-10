Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.19.

Five Below stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.80. 30,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.02. Five Below has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

