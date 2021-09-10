Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.90

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 1502359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$607.55 million and a PE ratio of -43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.