Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 36.0% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $382.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

