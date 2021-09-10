Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $49.20 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 6.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $49,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 164.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,983,442 shares of company stock valued at $180,515,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

