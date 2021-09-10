Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

