First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $94.48

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.48, but opened at $98.00. First Solar shares last traded at $100.24, with a volume of 42,339 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in First Solar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

