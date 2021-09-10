First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$36.50 at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.87.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.68.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

