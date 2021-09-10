First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $129.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.