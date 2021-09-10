First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Humana by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Humana by 9.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Humana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $417.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.23.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

