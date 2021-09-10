First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

