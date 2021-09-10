First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,984,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

