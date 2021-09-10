First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $156.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

