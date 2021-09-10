First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,460 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5,959.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $256,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,959,000 after buying an additional 3,314,520 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.