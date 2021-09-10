First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,237 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,679,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $83.90 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

