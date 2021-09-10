Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.36. Finning International has a one year low of C$19.14 and a one year high of C$35.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

