Financial Review: Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Autoscope Technologies and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owlet has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.80%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Owlet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.36 $1.06 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Owlet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.