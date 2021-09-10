Financial Contrast: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) vs. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury has a beta of 3.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Denbury and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Denbury currently has a consensus price target of $90.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.32%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -106.78% -70.74% -42.56% Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denbury and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.80 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.66 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.26

Denbury has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Denbury on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.