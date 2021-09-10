Financial Contrast: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) vs. Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Brenntag has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brenntag and Nicox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 2 3 0 2.14 Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 3.83% 12.50% 5.37% Nicox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Nicox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $13.45 billion 1.16 $532.88 million $0.69 29.19 Nicox $16.47 million 9.17 -$20.67 million ($0.62) -7.27

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox. Nicox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brenntag beats Nicox on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

