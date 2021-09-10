Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,322 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $223.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average is $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

