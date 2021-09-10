Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $127,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $45,909,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $20,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $19,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $177.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.