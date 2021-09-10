Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 248,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Omnicell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 73,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Omnicell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Omnicell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $162.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

