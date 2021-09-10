Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,375 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 341.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 138,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

