FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 126,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.