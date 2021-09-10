FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

