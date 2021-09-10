FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $169,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

