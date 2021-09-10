FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.