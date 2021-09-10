Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives GBX 2,291.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

A number of brokerages have commented on FEVR. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,190 ($28.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,237. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,415.75. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.