Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

