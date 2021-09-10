Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,455,000 after purchasing an additional 256,765 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.84. 130,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,626. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

