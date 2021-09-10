Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 5,517 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $450.26. The company had a trading volume of 134,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.