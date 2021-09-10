FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $346.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $346.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.92.

NYSE:FDX opened at $259.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $222.89 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

