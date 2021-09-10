FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.91. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after buying an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBK stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 181,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,687. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

