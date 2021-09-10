Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

