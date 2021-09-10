Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

